UPDATE 2-MoneyGram swings to Q4 profit, sees FY rev growth

Feb 3 Payment services company MoneyGram International Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit helped by a growth in fee-based revenue, and forecast revenue growth for the current year.

The company, with 267,000 agent locations in 192 countries, expects its revenue to grow between 7 and 9 percent in 2012.

"We are optimistic about 2012 and while we are mindful of the economic challenges in Europe, our business is geographically diverse," Chief Executive Officer Pamela Patsley said in a statement.

For the fourth-quarter, MoneyGram posted net income available to stockholders of $3.1 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $19.4 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $321.8 million in the quarter, while total fee and other revenue increased 7 percent to $318.8 million.

In November, MoneyGram had authorized for a one-for-eight reverse stock split, decreasing the number of shares of common stock.

For the quarter the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company reported a 13 percent increase in its money transfer transaction volume.

Shares of the company closed at $19.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.