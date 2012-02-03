UPDATE 1-MoneyGram swings to Q4 profit

* Q4 EPS $0.04 vs $1.86 loss/shr last year

* Q4 rev up 6 pct

Feb 3 Payment services company MoneyGram International Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit helped by a growth in fee-based revenue.

For the quarter, the company posted net income available to stockholders of $3.1 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $19.4 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.

The company's revenue rose 6 percent to $321.8 million in the quarter, while total fee and other revenue increased 7 percent to $318.8 million.

In November, Moneygram had authorized for a one-for-eight reverse stock split, decreasing the number of shares of common stock.

Shares of the company closed at $19.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.