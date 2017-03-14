UPDATE 1-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram

(Adds details, shares)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider
Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy
money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for
$15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per
share.
MoneyGram's shares jumped about 22.6 percent to $15.52 in
premarket trading. Euronet Worldwide shares were untraded.
Euronet said its offer for each MoneyGram common share and
preferred stock, on an as-converted basis, valued the company at
more than $1 billion, in addition to the assumption of about
$940 million of MoneyGram's debt outstanding.
Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, on
Jan. 26 offered to buy all of MoneyGram's common and preferred
shares on a fully diluted basis in a deal valued at about $880
million. It said it would also assume or refinance MoneyGram's
outstanding debt.
Based on MoneyGram's roughly 53 million outstanding shares,
Euronet's bid is valued at about $807 million, higher than Ant
Financial's offer of about $703 million, according to Reuters
calculations.
Euronet said that unlike the Ant Financial deal, a
Euronet-MoneyGram tie-up would not require a review by the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
CFIUS, a U.S. inter-agency panel that reviews foreign
acquisitions of domestic assets for national security concerns,
has been a stumbling block for several Chinese deals in the
Unites States.
Euronet is being advised by Wells Fargo Securities LLC and
legal firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.
MoneyGram and Ant Financial were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)