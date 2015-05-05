Western Union in talks to buy smaller rival MoneyGram-Bloomberg

May 5 Western Union Co, the world's largest money transfer company, is in early-stage talks to acquire smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of MoneyGram, which has a market value of about $400 million, were up 32 percent at $10.30 in after-market trading.

MoneyGram had $963.5 million in long-term debt, according to its annual filings.

Western Union has a market value of about $11 billion.

Talks may still fall apart, Bloomberg said in its report. (bloom.bg/1EOQBzp)

One potential hurdle is whether regulators would block the deal on antitrust grounds, the report said.

Western Union and MoneyGram could not be immediately reached for comment.

