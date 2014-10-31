UPDATE 1-MoneyGram cuts prices for transfers in US, pulls forecast

(Adds Q3 results, details, background)
Oct 31 MoneyGram International Inc, the
world's second-largest money transfer company, cut prices for
transfers within the United States as it loses business to
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's new rival service.
MoneyGram also withdrew its full-year revenue and core
earnings forecast.
Wal-Mart was MoneyGram's largest agent in the United States
until the world's largest retailer launched its own money
transfer service in April.
"MoneyGram's revenue growth was impacted by U.S.-to-U.S.
white label competition," MoneyGram Chief Executive Pamela
Patsley said in a statement on Friday.
The company reported a 57 percent fall in domestic
transactions originated at Wal-Mart in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30.
Total transaction within the United States accounted for 23
percent of MoneyGram's overall transfers in the previous
quarter.
The company posted a loss of $3 million, or 5 cents per
share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $22.5
million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company's profit of 22 cents per
share fell short of the average analyst estimate of 34 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 6.5 percent to $358 million.
The company withdrew its full-year revenue growth forecast
of 1-3 percent and a growth forecast of 0-2 percent in adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
MoneyGram had slashed its forecast in April when Wal-Mart
announced plans to start a rival money transfer service.
Up to Thursday's close, MoneyGram stock has dropped 39.1
percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)