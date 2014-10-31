UPDATE 1-MoneyGram cuts prices for transfers in US, pulls forecast

(Adds Q3 results, details, background)

Oct 31 MoneyGram International Inc, the world's second-largest money transfer company, cut prices for transfers within the United States as it loses business to Wal-Mart Stores Inc's new rival service.

MoneyGram also withdrew its full-year revenue and core earnings forecast.

Wal-Mart was MoneyGram's largest agent in the United States until the world's largest retailer launched its own money transfer service in April.

"MoneyGram's revenue growth was impacted by U.S.-to-U.S. white label competition," MoneyGram Chief Executive Pamela Patsley said in a statement on Friday.

The company reported a 57 percent fall in domestic transactions originated at Wal-Mart in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Total transaction within the United States accounted for 23 percent of MoneyGram's overall transfers in the previous quarter.

The company posted a loss of $3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $22.5 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit of 22 cents per share fell short of the average analyst estimate of 34 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 6.5 percent to $358 million.

The company withdrew its full-year revenue growth forecast of 1-3 percent and a growth forecast of 0-2 percent in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

MoneyGram had slashed its forecast in April when Wal-Mart announced plans to start a rival money transfer service.

Up to Thursday's close, MoneyGram stock has dropped 39.1 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)