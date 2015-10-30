MOVES-MoneyGram says Angelilli to replace Holmes as CFO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc said Lawrence Angelilli would replace Alexander Holmes as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1.
Holmes will be taking over the role of MoneyGram's chief executive from Pamela Patsley next year, the company has said in July.
Angelilli has spent more than 30 years in the financial services industry. He joined MoneyGram as treasurer in 2011. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.