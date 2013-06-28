Private equity circles MoneyGram -sources

NEW YORK, June 28 Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital LP are among the private equity firms vying for MoneyGram International Inc, the second largest money transfer company in the world, four people familiar with the matter said this week.

Bain Capital LLC and GTCR LLC are also participating in the auction for MoneyGram, which is being run by Bank of America Corp and is currently in its second round of bidding, the people said.

Two industry players are also in contact with MoneyGram about a potential takeover, one of the people said. The identity of these parties, however, could not be learned.

MoneyGram, Bank of America, TPG, Bain and GTCR declined to comment while Carlyle did not respond to a request for comment.

With more than 321,000 locations in retailers, post offices and banks in 198 countries and territories, MoneyGram is the world's second largest provider of money transfers after Western Union Co.