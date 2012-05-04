Fund managers struggled on shift from equity funds

* Money managers posted weak 1st-qtr profit growth
* Customers shunned equity funds, favored bonds
* Non-traditional strengths shined for Invesco, T Rowe
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, May 5 In the midst of the stock market's
giant first quarter, the best since 1998, investors drove up
share prices of money managers expecting booming results. But as
the results came in, investors headed for the exits after
discovering just how reliant money managers remained on
out-of-favor stock funds.
Starting on April 18 with BlackRock Inc, the biggest
money manager, and running through May 2 with Franklin
Resources Inc, investors were disappointed with
underwhelming revenue and profit growth. Across the industry,
fund customers gravitated away from higher fee, actively managed
stock funds and toward low-fee bond and index funds.
"When you have inflows into fixed-income funds and outflows
in equity funds that equates into margin and fee pressure," said
John Miller, a portfolio manager for Ariel Fund in Chicago,
which owns shares in Franklin, T. Rowe Price Group and
Janus Capital Group.
Through Thursday, shares of BlackRock had lost 9 percent
since the New York firm reported just a 1 percent increase in
profit last month. Janus has lost 9 percent since its
underwhelming earnings report on April 24. And shares of
Franklin, based in San Mateo, California, have traded down 5
percent in the days since it reported.
The share movements show how just how hard it is for many
investors to judge fund companies based on broad market
currents, said Gib Watson, chief executive of Envestnet Prima,
an asset management research company. And the quarter's results
provided a stark reminder that the companies can't count on
equity products as they did in the past.
"Investors remained scarred, scared and conservative coming
out of the global financial crisis," Watson said.
Investors fled equities after many were burned by volatility
in recent years, but as usual many are fighting the last war.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index finished the first
quarter at 1,408.47, up 12 percent from the end of December and
up 6 percent from the end of the first quarter of 2011.
Fearful investors missed the rally. Investors pulled $21
billion from actively managed large cap U.S. stock funds during
the first quarter of 2012, according to Chicago research firm
Morningstar Inc That marked the eleventh straight quarter of net
outflows in the high-profit category, which was once the
industry's bread and butter. In all, U.S. stock funds lost $13
billion in the first quarter and $121 billion over the past 12
months.
All other top categories of long-term funds took in money
including international stock funds, bond funds, and those that
invest in commodities or alternative areas like real estate.
That helped the companies with non-traditional products,
according to Goldman Sachs analyst Marc Irizarry. Several
managers also looked to impress investors by boosting their
dividends in the quarter including T Rowe Price, Invesco and
Legg Mason, Irizarry noted in a May 3 report.
The higher dividends were "in line with the trend of
investors seeking income and flows towards income products," he
wrote.
Shares in several companies have been flat or down since
they announced results, driving a decline in the Dow Jones index
of U.S. asset managers since the end of March. In
retrospect, the strong stock market in the first quarter boosted
total assets at most of the managers, and that helped bolster
fee income. But anticipating even higher earnings, investors
drove up shares in big asset managers during the run-up to
earnings season.
That only set up companies like BlackRock for
disappointment. Shares of the company, the world's largest asset
manager, fell 3 percent on April 18 after it reported a revenue
decline of 1 percent to $2.2 billion. Assets rose 5 percent
during the quarter but only 1 percent compared with a year
earlier.
BlackRock's problem was that flows went to the company's
indexed funds instead of actively managed accounts that generate
higher fees.
Franklin Resources also failed to capitalize on the rising
market. Its shares fell 3 percent on May 2 even though it
reported a quarterly inflow of $5.6 billion, since the flows
fell short of investor expectations.
Flows to U.S. equity funds were just $200 million, for
instance, which contributed to an overall flow total that Nomura
analyst Glenn Schorr described as good but not great -- or, as
he put it in the headline of a research note to investors,
"Good, but Not Franklinsanity."