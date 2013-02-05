Seven ways boomers are rewriting the rules of retirement

By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Feb 5 The baby boom generation has
broken the mold at every stage of life, and it looks like old
age won't be any different.
Boomers aren't heading quietly into retirement. They're
launching businesses, embracing digital technology and living
abroad in greater numbers than ever before. But in other ways
they are struggling more than the previous generation.
Here is a look at trends shaping the next wave of
retirement.
THEY ARE LEAVING THE U.S.
More older Americans are packing it in for foreign
countries, where they can save on living costs and enjoy warmer
climates.
The number of retired workers, spouses and survivors getting
Social Security benefits in a foreign land is rising almost
twice as fast as the number of Social Security beneficiaries
generally, according to Social Security Administration data.
And 21 percent of baby boomers say they are "interested or
very interested" in retiring abroad, according to a survey by
the Center for Medical Tourism Research at the University of the
Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
"If that were extended across all boomers, you'd have about
3 million people retiring abroad in the next couple decades,"
says David Vequist, the center's director.
THEY ARE STARTING COMPANIES
Almost a quarter - 21 percent - of new U.S. businesses
started in 2011 were launched by entrepreneurs age 55 to 64,
according to the Kauffman Foundation, up from 14 percent in
2007. Entrepreneurs age 45 to 54 accounted for an additional 28
percent of the 2011 startups. Taken together, that's 49 percent
of all startup activity - far larger than the 20- to 34-year-old
bracket, which accounted for 29 percent of new ventures.
In part, the surge can be attributed to the 2008 recession,
which sent older workers into consulting gigs. However, there
are a surprising number of complex, sophisticated and large
businesses being created as well, according to Dane Stangler,
director of research and policy at the Kauffman Foundation. He
also thinks many of these older business owners are "serial
entrepreneurs."
"We're seeing a lot of entrepreneurs in fields like
technology and engineering who are launching substantial
businesses," he said. "They started companies in their thirties
or forties, and now they're doing it again."
THEY ARE TECH SAVVY
Young people might be leading the digital revolution, but
boomers - the generation born 1946 to 1964 - aren't far behind.
"Baby boomers got quite comfortable with the Internet and
other digital technologies in the workplace," says Lee Rainie,
director of the Pew Internet Project. "They won't give that up
as they age."
For example, 23 percent of older boomers and 27 percent of
their younger siblings use tablet devices, compared with 30
percent of Gen Xers (born 1965 to the early 1980s), according to
the Pew Internet Project. The gaps also are small when it comes
to smartphones and social networking services.
"They're not going to be downloading every new app that
catches the crowd," he says. "They're very utilitarian - show me
how it will work for me, how it will improve my life." Expect
retiring boomers to publish creative works online, connect with
friends and children via social media and continue to job-hunt
on sites such as LinkedIn.
THEY ARE BORROWING MORE
Older Americans are taking more debt into retirement than
previous generations. Mortgage debt is the biggest factor: Forty
percent of homeowners over age 65 had mortgage debt in 2010,
compared with just 18 percent as recently as 1992, reports the
Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University (JCHS).
The culprit: the refinancing boom before the housing crash.
In the years leading up to 2008, homeowners took advantage of
low rates and deductibility of interest to refinance, says Lori
Trawinski, senior strategic policy adviser at the AARP Public
Policy Institute.
"(They) took out equity for things like education or a new
car," says Trawinski. Boomers on the cusp of retirement are
still refinancing, sometimes at the behest of their financial
advisers, because of the appeal of today's near-record-low
interest rates.
Higher debt levels will have a variety of effects. Some
retirees will be stuck in homes with underwater mortgages or
monthly mortgage payments that sap their spending power; others
will use low-interest mortgage debt to keep more cash on hand or
to keep other money invested longer.
THEY ARE OUTLIVING THEIR EXPECTATIONS
Life expectancy for men has jumped an average of almost two
years in each of the last five decades, to 75.7 years in 2010,
according to the Society of Actuaries. For women, life
expectancy has risen by 1.5 years, on average, to 80.8 years.
Yet more than half of older Americans haven't gotten the
memo. A Society of Actuaries survey of 1,600 adults age 45 to 80
found 40 percent underestimated their likely average longevity
by five years or more; 20 percent were too pessimistic by two to
four years.
"That means there's a 50 percent chance you'll live longer,"
says Cindy Levering, an actuary and co-author of the report. "If
you make it to 90 and only planned and saved enough for 85, you
may not have enough to live on."
The odds that will happen are pretty good. For a couple with
above-average health, there's a 60 percent chance one of them
will live to age 90, the Social Security Administration has
reported.
THEY ARE PROVIDING FINANCIAL SUPPORT
Some 58 percent of boomers are providing financial
assistance to aging parents, such as helping them purchase
groceries or pay medical and utility bills, according to an
Ameriprise Financial survey of just over 1,000 Americans
conducted in late 2011.
When it comes to their kids, boomers are even more ready to
help out. Almost all boomers surveyed - 93 percent - say they have
given their children a hand. A majority have "boomerang kids"
who have moved back home to live rent free (55 percent) or
afford a car (53 percent).
But only one-third believed that supporting adult children
was making it more difficult for them to reach their retirement
goals.
"They're not connecting the dots," says Suzanna de Baca,
vice president of wealth strategies at Ameriprise Financial.
"They may not be taking money out of their retirement accounts
to help their kids, but the assistance is coming out of funds
that otherwise could be additional savings."
THEY AREN'T RUNNING TO FLORIDA
Boomers aren't embracing the Florida-Arizona axis of
retirement to the extent their parents did. Counties known as
retirement havens slowed their annual population growth to
1.7 percent from 2007 to 2009, compared with 3.1 percent between
2000 and 2007.
Instead, the Urban Land Institute (ULI) found that the metro
areas with the fastest-growing population of 65-plus residents
include locations in North Carolina, Texas and Nevada, as well
as Colorado, Idaho and Georgia.
Boomers are attracted to communities with large universities
and affordable housing, says John McIlwain, senior resident
fellow for housing at ULI and author of the report.
The biggest draw affecting relocation? The kids.
"If you want to find out where a boomer couple will be
moving to, find out where their oldest daughter lives. It's the
pull of the grandkids."
