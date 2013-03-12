YOUR MONEY-New Ways to Get Help on Your Taxes

By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, March 12 Some formerly resolute
do-it-yourselfers are giving up their calculators and turning to
professional tax preparers for help with their returns,
following the flood of tax changes that were enacted as part of
the fiscal cliff deal at the beginning of 2013.
Aaron Shepherd, a 38-year-old Minneapolis editor of a
personal finance site, has been doing his own taxes since he was
a teen, but now he thinks "it's just too complicated" so he's
hiring a pro - at a cost approaching $400 - to do it for him.
And he's sort of an expert who follows tax developments for a
living.
About 40 percent of taxpayers typically file their own
returns, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate's 2012
Annual Report to Congress. That's been the case for years and
probably will continue in the future, say experts.
But that number may temporarily shrink as Americans try to
make sense of the new tax code that emerged from the fiscal
cliff deal at the beginning of 2013. Some tax breaks slipped
away, others were resurrected and still others were modified.
Nothing got simplified.
Now taxpayers, even those who use programs like Intuit Inc's
TurboTax software, seem to want at least a little extra expert
guidance. Services that catered to do-it-yourselfers are rushing
to provide advice in a way that might win them new clients.
"Over time, we've mostly acquired customers from people who
were preparing their taxes manually. Now the opportunity is to
attract customers from the national franchises," says TurboTax
spokeswoman Julie Miller.
But those national franchises are fighting for market share
too. H&R Block Inc spokesman Gene King says its strategy
is to win over customers who usually like to use other
companies' online software with some new inexpensive and
automated tax services.
As a result, there are more low-cost advice options on the
menu this year. Most cost far less than the $246 average that
the National Society of Accountants says it costs for a personal
preparer to do a return including itemized deductions.
VIDEO RETURNS AND YOUR OWN CPA
TurboTax has launched a new remote paid-preparer option
called CPA Select that matches users with certified public
accountants. Clients upload their documents and communicate with
the preparer via phone, video chat or email. Costs vary
depending on the complexity of the return, starting at $89.95.
Customer Tatum Vitale, a 29-year-old organ transplant
coordinator from Belmar, New Jersey, used the service for her
2012 taxes after trying to do them herself first. "This was the
first year we owed money, and I didn't want to pay more than we
had to," she says. She communicated by email with the CPA, and
in the end owed less than she had originally calculated - and
all for the same $125 she paid last year to file her federal and
state returns using software on her own.
TurboTax, which processed 25 million returns last year, also
provides free phone support for tax questions and live chat for
customers of its CD, online or mobile products, which range from
a free 1040EZ to a $74.99 Home and Business federal edition.
H&R Block, the largest professional tax preparation company,
is expanding its "Block Live" offering to iPads, provides a list
of CPAs who can complete a return remotely via a video interface
and uploaded documents. Costs start at $39.99 to complete a
1040EZ and go past $219 for complex returns, with exact costs
determined by the tax professional.
The company, which had 14.9 million retail clients and 7.4
million software users last year, also offers a "best of both"
package, which allows customers to start with a standard
software package - which ranges from $19.95 to $64.95 - and then
get their returns reviewed remotely by an H&R Block professional
for $79.95.
Customers can get live chat and unlimited email support with
software packages but only one free phone session with a tax
pro; additional chats cost $9.95.
"We have found consumers would rather do quick chat. They
are on a computer already," says King.
The other major storefront tax preparer, Jackson Hewitt Tax
Service Inc, also markets self-prep products ranging
from free for a basic federal return to $49.95, along with extra
support. Its DIY products come with unlimited email and live
chat support, but only the highest level and small business
packages come with unlimited phone support.
FREE HELP
There are other ways to get help, including going directly
to the Internal Revenue Service; the phone hotline is
800-829-1040. The IRS also offers a free Volunteer Income Tax
Assistance (VITA) program for people who make less than $51,000
and a Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program (to find a
program near you click).
a partnership of the United Way Worldwide, Goodwill Industries
International, the National Disability Institute and the Walmart
Foundation in collaboration with the IRS.
While the 2012 filing season may push do-it-yourself filers
into the arms of paid providers, says Michael Millman, of
Millman Research Associates, a research firm based in Short
Hills, New Jersey, "they tend to then go back to their
traditional ways once they have a feel for how it's done."
