Your Money - Spa parties and money-smart daughters

By Chelsea Emery
NEW YORK, July 11 Reuters) - My seven-year-old daughter,
Annabelle, recently attended her third spa party in the last 18
months. She put cucumbers on her eyes, wore a chocolate mask on
her face and got her toenails polished by adult attendants.
In contrast, her 8-year-old friend Aleksandar had a birthday
party in which he asked for donations for a $400 Lego "Death
Star" puzzle, rather than individual gifts.
Is it any wonder that Annabelle and her girlfriends want to
spend their allowance on nail polish, while Aleksandar, having
raised the money to buy his Lego set, has begun saving for a
sports car?
Perhaps pressured by subtle social cues to value appearance
over saving, many girls still grow up without adequate money and
investing skills despite their success in the classroom and a
proliferation of programs designed to teach kids about money.
Young women are "substantially" less financially literate
than their male counterparts and less likely to correctly answer
questions about interest rates, inflation and risk
diversification, according to a 2010 study of more than 7,400
young adults by researchers at Harvard, Dartmouth and the
University of Pennsylvania.
Make no mistake: all parents need to teach their children -
boys and girls - about money. But girls encounter different
social and environmental messages, and those messages can be
financially crippling. It's now common to find girls' clothing
with slogans like "I (heart) shopping," something that never
appears in the boys' department.
"(My boys) don't get invited to spa parties," says Mary
Blanusa, a vice president at the Council for Economic Education
in New York and Aleksandar's mother. "If I had girls, I'm sure
it would be different. There's a lot of pressure on girls to
have certain things and look a certain way."
But there are some ways parents can subvert subtle spa-party
messages to raise money-smart women. And it's never too early to
start.
EMBRACE THE LEMONADE STAND
Annabelle has been begging for a lemonade stand for three
years. I wasn't initially thrilled with the idea but now plan to
help her budget, price, produce and sell homemade lemonade to
nurture her entrepreneurial and financial skills.
How valuable is this lesson? Some 61 percent of 301 people
responsible for hiring at their companies said it is important
for an employee to be "entrepreneurial," according to a 2008
Junior Achievement survey, conducted by Gallup. A lemonade stand
is one way to teach math skills and encourage entrepreneurship.
JOIN THE GIRL SCOUTS
The Girl Scouts have come a long way from cookie sales. The
organization, known for community service projects, field trips
and those cookies, now awards badges for "money manager,"
"financing my future" and "budgeting."
That's intentional. "We are trying to teach girls how to
have courage, confidence and character, and that includes
entrepreneurship, good saving and spending habits," says Davia
Temin, vice chair of the Girl Scouts of the USA and chief
executive of crisis management firm Temin and Co.
"If women see money as only to be used to acquire stuff,
they're missing out on the power that money brings you, which is
safety, security, power and influence," says Temin.
MODEL APPROPRIATE SPENDING
Some 86 percent of teens learn about money management from
their parents, rather than school, online or friends, according
to the 2012 Junior Achievement USA/Allstate Foundation "Teens
and Personal Finance" survey.
Create a budget before you go to the mall or the grocery,
and tell your girls how much you have to spend. They'll soon see
how quickly it disappears. Encourage them to write their own
budget and let them suffer the consequences of not having money
for a favorite toy after blowing it on a impulse purchase.
NEEDS VS. WANTS
Parents say their girls feel more pressure than boys to use
their money on the latest trendy clothing. That means girls need
extra guidance in making appropriate purchases, says Katherine
Nixon, chief investment officer for the personal financial
services business of Northern Trust Corp.
"I try to keep my girls very grounded in separating needs
versus wants," says Nixon, the mother of two girls (nine and 16
years old) and a boy, 13. "I find myself not having to do that
with my son. You're fighting an uphill battle with that social
pressure."
To help girls establish priorities, share household bills.
"Go over the charges and show her, 'this is what we've spent
on clothing, this is what it costs to go on vacation,'" says
Nixon.
To help you help your kids, there are a host of free online
tools, including Edward Jones' money-smart kid program ().
RETHINK THE BIRTHDAY, AND THE PARTY
What to do for the birthday girl who asks for makeup, the
latest boots or a spa party?
Ignore her.
Consider hosting an active party such as bowling, or give
non-appearance gifts such as a colorful piggy bank with separate
money slots for "save," "spend," "donate" and "invest," found on
toy retailer websites such as Amazon.com.
Check out classic games, like Hasbro Inc's Monopoly
or The Game of Life. Buy her shares in companies that make
products that are catnip for kids. Is she a fan of natural
macaroni and cheese maker Annie's Inc? How about cereal
from Kellogg Co or toys from Mattel Inc?
Or you can follow the lead of Ganesh Subramanian, a director
of business development finance for Sanofi Pharmaceuticals and a
father of four. He gave his son Anik, then nine, the option of
having a birthday party or having $300 to put into a bank
account.
Anik chose the deposit, then bought shares of SPDR Dow Jones
Industrial Average ETF.
Subramanian plans to make the same offer to his younger son
and twin daughters when they turn nine.
Will his girls, now six, accept the cash over a party?
Probably, since they have their brother's example, says
Subramanian.
"I'm hoping (the desire for big parties) is just a phase and
they'll grow out of it," he says.
Follow us @ReutersMoney or at