REFILE-Mongolia jails American, 2 Philippine citizens in tax evasion case

By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR Jan 30 Resource-rich Mongolia on
Friday jailed an American and two Filipinos for more than five
years after finding them guilty of tax evasion, ending a
three-year case that deterred investors.
Perceived resource nationalism in Mongolia, fed by suspicion
at foreigners taking control of some of the world's largest coal
and copper deposits, has led to an annual decline of 71 percent
in foreign investment in the year to November 2014.
Prosecutors said a panel of judges levied a fine of $35
billion tugrik ($18 million) on Toronto-listed SouthGobi
Resources Ltd., besides the prison terms for the men,
former employees of the firm.
The "verdict was guilty," the general prosecutor's office
said in a brief statement.
The three men were U.S. citizen Justin Kapla, and Philippine
citizens Hilarion Cajucom Jr and Cristobal David.
U.S. Ambassador Piper Campbell and some embassy staff
attended the trial, where they noted "several interpretation
problems", the U.S. embassy in Mongolia said in a statement.
"Because of these problems, the defendants stated during the
trial that they could not understand the interpretation, nor
could they express themselves clearly," the embassy added.
The Philippines embassy could not be reached for immediate
comment.
Earlier, judges had twice returned the case to prosecutors,
citing insufficient evidence.
Travel bans during the investigations have kept the
convicted men in Mongolia since May 2012. Kapla registered a
case with the U.N. Human Rights Committee after being unable to
leave for more than two years.
The case began after Mongolian authorities raided the
offices of SouthGobi Resources' mining unit, SouthGobi Sands, in
May 2012. SouthGobi mines the Ovoot Tolgoi coal deposit in the
Gobi desert, 40 km (25 miles) from the Chinese border.
The raid followed SouthGobi Resources' acceptance of an
offer from Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. to buy a majority stake.
The deal sparked controversy over the prospect of a Chinese
state-owned company taking control of the mine. Mongolia adopted
new laws that year to curb foreign investment, effectively
blocking the deal.
Mongolia has historically been hesitant to hand strategic
assets to China after centuries of feuding between the
neighbours.
