REFILE-Mongolia's economic boom could face policy risks -investors

By David Stanway
ULAN BATOR, Sept 8 Mongolia's booming economy
could be derailed by a slowdown in Chinese demand for its
extensive mineral reserves but disruptive government policies
present a greater risk, especially as 2012 polls near, investors
and experts said on Wednesday.
The landlocked nation is expected to maintain double-digit
growth for at least the next decade as foreign capital floods
in, not only to develop some of the world's most promising
deposits of coal, copper and gold, but also to provide
infrastructure, services and training.
"This place can do really well unless the government screws
it up," said Edward Rochette, former vice-president of Canada's
Ivanhoe Mines , now serving as chairman of the East Asia
Minerals Corporation. "The biggest risk in my opinion is
government interference.
"The second risk is if the Chinese quit buying -- if they
quit buying the whole thing collapses."
Mongolia's democratic government has been under pressure to
use the dividends from its mining sector to enrich its
population, half of which still lives under the poverty line.
But investors and parliamentarians alike have been worried that
populism could prevail over prudence.
Many still recoil at the memory of Mongolia's decision to
impose a windfall tax on mining profits in 2007, as politicians
sought to use soaring copper prices to raise the cash needed to
meet promises made to voters in 2004.
The law was revoked in 2009, paving the way for a landmark
investment agreement granting 66 percent of the massive Oyu
Tolgoi copper-gold deposit to Ivanhoe, whose biggest shareholder
is global miner Rio Tinto , with a stake of
46.5 percent.
But Mongolia's political parties have still been quick to
offer cash payments to citizens, putting them under pressure to
squeeze as much out of their mines as possible. At the 2008
parliamentary elections, the Mongolian Democratic Party's offer
of 1 million tugriks (around $1,200) for every citizen was
quickly trumped by the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party,
which offered an even higher 1.5 million tugriks. The MPRP won.
"It is easier for politicians to promise cash than to come
up with very clever policies to create jobs," said Sanjaasuren
Oyun, former foreign minister and now a member of parliament for
the centrist Civic Will and Green Party.
The 2008 promise will require $4 billion in total spending,
the same as the budget for this year. The cash-strapped
government has already squeezed "prepayments" from the Oyu
Tolgoi and Tavan Tolgoi projects in order to fulfil its election
promises but so far they have not been enough.
Last month, Mongolia signed a deal with the Aluminium Corp
of China Ltd to supply $250 million worth of coal
from Tavan Tolgoi, partly to raise the money required to meet
its 2008 pledges.
"There are so many needs and it is so tempting for the
government to go on a spending spree as soon as the money comes
in," Oyun said.
Investors are also concerned by a new law that forbids
mining in forests or river basins. Dozens of projects are in a
state of legal limbo, with the government unable to raise the
millions of dollars required to compensate them.
Many expect the law to be revoked. Like the windfall tax, it
was submitted by backbenchers and passed despite opposition from
the government.
"It is not unusual that some of this legislation is passed
despite government not supporting it," Oyun said. "I remember
the deputy prime minister and the ministry of finance were
fiercely opposing the legislation, saying that it would deter
foreign investment, but it was passed."
The state accounts for about 35 percent of the Mongolian
economy, up from around 15 percent in 2003, and investors said
the government's growing role has made the economy more
vulnerable to misguided populist policies.
"There is a tendency to make knee-jerk policy decisions in
response to complaints from environmental groups or
nationalists, as has happened with the environmental law," said
a representative with a foreign mining firm.
Oyun said Mongolian policies have fluctuated very
consistently in line with global commodity prices.
"Ten years ago mining legislation was very liberal and the
mining sector was business as usual. Please provide jobs, pay
taxes, thank you very much."
"Only when prices started going up did things start to
change and we swung from having very liberal policies to more
left-wing policies. This was a natural reaction."
