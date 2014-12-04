版本:
Fire at Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine under control - spokesman

Dec 4 A fire at Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia has been brought under control, a spokesman for the mine said on Thursday.

"There was a fire yesterday evening that was brought under control quickly. There are no injuries and we are still assessing the situation," said Brian White, a spokesman for Oyu Tolgoi in Ulan Bator.

"It was on-site, at an area of the concentrator," he said, without giving details. He couldn't say anything about how it would affect production.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd owns some 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, and the firm is majority-owned by Rio Tinto . (Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Ryan Woo)
