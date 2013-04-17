Mongolia sees solution to Oyu Tolgoi dispute before elections

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 17 Mongolia expects to resolve its differences with Rio Tinto over the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine within as little as several weeks and before elections due in June, a senior government official said.
The government and Oyu Tolgoi's owners have been at loggerheads over issues including mine costs and tax, but Ochirbat Chuluunbat, deputy minister for economic development, said on the sidelines of a London conference that he expected differences to be resolved within "a few weeks, months".
"There is no big problem," he said.
Chuluunbat also said Mongolia was seeking to woo back foreign investors after regulatory concerns and uncertainty over key projects prompted a slide in cash coming into its crucial mining sector.
He said the government was preparing a new law on investment, based on legislation seen in Chile, Canada and Australia, that would guarantee stability.
That law, which follows a law on foreign investment in strategic sectors, could be put to parliament by July.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.