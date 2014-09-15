Mongolia says Rio Tinto copper mine tax dispute now resolved

UPDATE 1-S.Korea needs to consider a complaint to WTO over U.S. protectionism -steel industry source
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
ULAN BATOR, Sept 15 A tax dispute that has threatened to delay the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine being developed by Rio Tinto in Mongolia has now been resolved, a government official said on Monday.
Mongolia's vice-minister of mining, Oyun Erdenebulgan, told Reuters that the two sides have agreed to cut an outstanding tax bill on the project to $30 million. The authorities delivered a $130 million bill in June.
He said the much-delayed project was set to resume construction in the first quarter of 2015.
The $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi project is 66 percent owned by Torquoise Hill Resources, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto. The Mongolian government owns the remaining 34 percent. (Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity