CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mongolia puts politics ahead of business on giant copper deal

By David Stanway
ULAN BATOR, Sept 29 Mongolia's quest to
renegotiate a 2009 deal to develop the giant Oyu Tolgoi
copper-gold deposit might create a crisis of trust for foreign
investors, but analysts said the decision could help it through
a difficult legislative session starting next week.
On Sunday, at a ceremony held under the punishing midday sun
of the Gobi desert, Jan Du Plessis, chairman of global mining
giant Rio Tinto , praised the efforts made to
launch the $10 billion Oyu Tolgoi project.
"The shared vision and courage of the government and its
development partners led to the creation and passing into law of
the Investment Agreement," he said.
"This solid framework gives us the confidence to invest
billions of dollars in building this incredible mine."
But minutes after completing his own speech to mark the
half-way point of construction at Oyu Tolgoi, Mongolia's mining
minister, Dashdorj Zorigt, confirmed that the government was now
seeking to change the terms of the 2009 deal.
Weeks ago, 20 Mongolian members of parliament signed a
petition urging the government to renegotiate the agreement,
which gave 66 percent of the mine to Ivanhoe Mines and
allowed Mongolia the option to raise its stake to 50 percent
only after 30 years.
Ivanhoe is 49-percent owned by Rio Tinto.
Political opponents want to increase Mongolia's stake to 50
percent as soon as Ivanhoe sees a return on investment, which
could be as early as five years, said Bayarsaikhan Garidkhuu, a
lawmaker who signed the petition.
"Investment recovery depends on the copper price in the
world market, and what I want is after the investment is
recovered -- it could be five or 10 or 15 years -- we should
immediately take the remaining 16 percent," he told Reuters.
Investors in Ulan Bator expressed surprise that the
government decided to act upon the petition, saying it could
undermine trust among the business community.
"Government renegotiated mining agreements rarely go down
well with foreign investors and the current proposal does
unfortunately destabilize the Mongolia investment story," said
Luke Leslie, who oversees $130 million of mining investments in
Mongolia for private equity investors Origo Partners.
But in a parliament of just 76 members, the 20 opponents
represent a vital source of political capital.
"Zorigt had been obliged to send the letter since he is the
Minister for Mineral Resources and he oversees mining
activities," said Oscar Mendoza, chief operating officer with
the Ulan Bator-based Frontier Securities.
"You could tell he was reluctant because he and (Prime
Minister) Batbold had kept quiet during the entire time all of
this was brewing," he said.
Mongolia's fragile coalition government has been put under
increasing strain as it seeks approval for a new budget and
election law as well as an investment plan for the Tavan Tolgoi
coal mine, which will determine whether a multi-billion dollar
IPO can go ahead on time in the first half of 2012.
To get all that legislation through, the government will
need all the help it can get.
Sanjaasuren Oyun, former foreign minister and leader of the
centrist Civic Will and Green Party, said it would struggle to
meet its objectives.
"Usually the autumn session is very busy," she said. "A lot
depends on the political will of the leaders of the main
parties."
Rio Tinto said they remained confident that the original
agreement would be honoured, adding that grandstanding ahead of
next year's parliamentary elections was only to be expected.
The MPs who signed the petition responded angrily to
suggestions that this was merely a case of electioneering.
"This group of parliament members is just expressing its
voice," said Bayarsaikhan.
"We don't care how foreign investors see us and explain it
in relation to the election. The issue (of ownership) was there
from the very beginning."
"We are doing this for benefit of Mongolia. Even if we don't
do anything now, I'm sure members in the next parliament will
want to change the agreement."
