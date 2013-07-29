Rio Tinto puts Oyu Tolgoi expansion on hold, needs Mongolia finance nod

MELBOURNE, July 29 Rio Tinto has put on
hold all work on an underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi
copper mine in Mongolia after the government said parliament
will need to approve financing for the project, which is
expected to cost more than $5 billion.
The indefinite delay marks the latest bump in the road for
the global miner at one of its biggest projects, which started
exporting copper earlier in July following two last-minute
hiccups in securing government approval.
"The Mongolian Parliament is currently in summer recess and
the parliamentary approval process may take some time to work
through," Rio Tinto said in a statement.
The company said it remained committed to working with the
government to secure the project financing.
"However, in view of the current uncertainty, including
continued discussions with the government on a range of other
issues, all funding and work on the underground development will
be delayed until these matters are concluded and a new timetable
has been agreed," Rio Tinto said.
Oyu Tolgoi is 66 percent owned by Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill
unit, and 34 percent owned by the Mongolian government.
The government has raised concerns about the costs of the
expansion project and the potential that rising costs will delay
when it starts receiving its share of profit from the mine.
The expansion is designed to take production at the mine to
425,000 tonnes of copper and 460,000 ounces of gold a year.
Production at the open pit mine and export of copper
concentrate is continuing.