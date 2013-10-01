Mongolia gov't confident of resolving Oyu Tolgoi disputes by Dec 31

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
ULAN BATOR Oct 1 A Mongolian official said on Tuesday the government is confident it can resolve disputes with Rio Tinto over the $5 billion expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine by Dec. 31, the deadline for sealing financing for the project.
"I am very confident," the mining ministry's director general of strategic policy and planning, Otgochuluu Chuluuntseren, told reporters, when asked whether Mongolia would be able to resolve issues ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.