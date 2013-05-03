Mongolia seeks bids to mine part of huge Tavan Tolgoi coal mine

BRIEF-Cogeco communications inc qtrly earnings per share $1.55
* Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly revenue increased by $9.4 million, or 1.7%, to reach $560.9 million
ULAN BATOR May 3 Mongolia's Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi has launched a tender for a contract to mine the west Tsankhi portion of the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal field, a top executive at the state-owned company said on Friday.
Bids are due on May 31, Chief Financial Officer Batdorj Enkhbat told Reuters.
* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill
* Aurinia announces development plans for Voclosporin in Europe and Japan