Mongolia could go it alone on giant coal mine-exec

ULAN BATOR, April 24 Mongolia might choose to go
it alone on the development of the western block of its giant
Tavan Tolgoi coal mine after struggling for years to find the
right investors, an executive with the state-owned firm in
charge of the project said.
Speaking at a regular meeting of leaders from Mongolia's
private sector on Monday, Graeme Hancock, the chief operating
officer of Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi, suggested that the Mongolian
government would not be able to appease the diverse foreign
investors hoping to invest in the project.
"In my view, this is a very difficult group to put together
into a consortium," said Hancock. "We've got a pretty good
chance it will never happen."
If that were the case, Erdenes-TT was likely to reassume
control of the property and lead the western block of the
project itself, he said.
Last July, Mongolia announced that China's Shenhua Group
, U.S.-based Peabody and a mysterious
Russian-Mongolian consortium headed by Russian Railways would be
handed the rights to develop the project, but after Japanese and
South Korean bidders complained the government said the decision
was not yet final.
The Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit, in Mongolia's south Gobi
region, has estimated reserves of as much as 7.5 billion tonnes
of coal, including the world's largest untapped deposit of
coking coal used to make steel.
A final decision on the structure of the consortium has been
repeatedly delayed, and Hancock said the matter was now unlikely
to be settled before a parliamentary election in June.
Shenhua and Peabody were not immediately
available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Analysts have accused Mongolia of putting politics ahead of
business, saying its priority was to appease its two giant
neighbours, Russia and China, rather than get the best deal for
Tavan Tolgoi.
MINING BOOM
Mongolia's tiny economy is at the beginning of a mining boom
and others warn the country might still need experienced
overseas firms to help develop huge projects like Tavan Tolgoi.
"All options are open to the government," said Dale Choi,
chief investment strategist at Ulan Bator-based Frontier
Securities. "I think it's in Mongolia's best interest to have a
major coal company involved because Erdenes is a small young
company."
Mongolia's plans to list Tavan Tolgoi's eastern Tsankhi
section, originally scheduled for the first half of 2012, have
also been delayed, with parliament still deliberating over not
just the investment agreement for the western block, but also a
new securities law.
Analysts have said a domestic and overseas initial public
offering for 29 percent of Erdenes-TT could raise around $3
billion. Hancock of Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi said a decision to take
control over the western block could potentially double the
value of the company.
He added that the company would go ahead with the
development of the western block in May or June, whether an
investment agreement had been put in place or not.
Mongolia sits on vast quantities of mineral resources but it
has struggled to find the investment required to build the
infrastructure, processing facilities and transport network
required to deliver its coal or copper to markets.
Tavan Tolgoi, around 300 km (190 miles) from the Chinese
border, is already producing 2.5 million tonnes a year. It aims
to raise total annual output to 6 million tonnes by 2013,
eventually rising to 20 million tonnes.