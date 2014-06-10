BRIEF-Monitise says Visa Europe to sell co's warrant shares

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
June 10 Monitise Plc :
* Announces following update regarding warrants held in company by Visa Europe
* Visa Europe exercised first warrant in respect of 6,000,000 ordinary shares in 2013, and has exercised second warrant in respect of 43,000,000 ordinary shares today
* Visa Europe has informed Monitise that it intends to sell warrant shares in an accelerated book build
* Proceeds to company from today's exercise of 43,000,000 warrants will be about 15.6 mln stg
* At closing price on 9 June 2014 of 67.0 pence, combined effect of warrant exercise and cash received by company would represent a net financial dilution to shareholders of about 1.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.