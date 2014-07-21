版本:
BRIEF-IBM and Monitise announce alliance to deliver cloud-based mobile commerce solutions

July 21 Monitise Plc

* IBM and Monitise announce an expanded, multi-year global alliance to deliver cloud-based mobile commerce solutions to help financial services institutions embrace mobile channel and better engage with customers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
