2014年 9月 18日

BRIEF-Monitise backs outlook for financial year

Sept 18 Monitise Plc :

* Says Monitise continues its alliance with Visa Inc

* Says reiterates it guidance for this financial year, its expectation to be EBITDA profitable in FY 2016 and its longer-term guidance for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [MONI.L V.N]
