BRIEF-Monitise backs outlook for financial year

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance on earnings; Canada dollar, Mexico peso weaken on NAFTA news
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
Sept 18 Monitise Plc :
* Says Monitise continues its alliance with Visa Inc
* Says reiterates it guidance for this financial year, its expectation to be EBITDA profitable in FY 2016 and its longer-term guidance for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [MONI.L V.N]
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
CHICAGO, April 26 Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it will exit the business of feeding cattle to direct capital toward other investments, the latest transformation for the global commodity trader.
HOUSTON, April 26 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 3 percent.