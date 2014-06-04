Monitise names former Visa executive as co-CEO

June 4 Mobile banking technology company Monitise Plc said it appointed Elizabeth Buse, a former Visa Inc executive, as co-chief executive with immediate effect.

Buse, who also joins the company's board, will work alongside Monitise's founder and CEO Alastair Lukies, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)