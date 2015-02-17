Mobile-banking software firm Monitise's EBITDA loss widens

Feb 17 Monitise Plc, a British mobile-banking software maker, said first-half group EBITDA loss widened, hurt by its switch last year to a subscription model from one based on licences.

Monitise, which put itself up for sale last month, said interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) loss widened to 30.8 million pounds ($47.3 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, from 10.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8.8 percent to 42.4 million pounds.

The company also said its strategic review had seen many "constructive discussions with market-leading players" interested in its business. ($1 = 0.6504 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)