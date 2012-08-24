Visa invests more in UK's Monitise

Aug 24 Visa Inc invested about 2.1 million pounds in British technology company Monitise Plc through the purchase of 7.6 million shares.

Visa Europe also agreed to buy 45.3 million Monitise shares, which would take its stake in the British mobile banking technology and services company to 10.2 percent and make it the largest shareholder. It owned 6.8 percent as on July 4.

The world's largest credit- and debit-card network Visa Inc, which was Monitise's largest shareholder, will own about 9.4 percent after the offering.

Visa Inc and Visa Europe are separate, independently operating companies, according to Visa Inc's website.

Monitise expects to raise about 24 million pounds ($38.13 million) by issuing 81 million new shares at 28.25 pence per share.

The company, which also counts Norway's Norges Bank and private equity firm 3i Group as major shareholders, said it was also selling 28.1 million shares to certain institutional investors.

Monitise shares were up 3 percent at 29.5 pence at 0709 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.