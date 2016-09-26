Monogram Residential Trust exploring a sale - WSJ

Sept 26 High-end apartment owner Monogram
Residential Trust Inc is exploring a sale, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company's shares closed up 4.63 percent at $10.61, after
hitting a record high on Monday.
The Plano, Texas-based real estate investment trust has
sounded out potential buyers and deal talks are in early stage,
according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2cQy5xC)
Monogram Residential, which had a market capitalization of
$1.77 billion as of Monday's close, could be valued at more than
$2 billion, WSJ reported.
The company's portfolio includes investments in 53
multifamily communities in 10 states comprising 15,077 apartment
homes, according to its latest press release.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)