UPDATE 1-Monotype Imaging raises FY12 outlook

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 Text-imaging software maker Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc raised its outlook for the full year, helped by revenue from a font business it acquired from Bitstream Inc.
Monotype, whose software is used in mobile phones and many other electronic gadgets, said the $50 million buy -- that includes the popular MyFonts.com website -- will add about $13 million to $14 million in revenue in 2012.
For the full year, Monotype now expects revenue between $146 million and $151 million, up from its previous outlook of $133 million to $137 million.
It also raised its profit expectations for the year by 3 cents and now expects an adjusted profit between 96 cents and $1.01 a share.
The company expects the acquisition to be immaterial to first-quarter results and reiterated its previously issued outlook for the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $15.26 Monday on the Nasdaq. The stock has risen 6 percent since Monotype said it would buy the font business from Bitstream on Nov. 11.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.