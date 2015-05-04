版本:
MOVES-Monroe Capital appoints Joe Rodgers managing director

May 4 Investment firm Monroe Capital LLC appointed Joe Rodgers managing director and group head of its Southeast Region Group.

Rodgers, who will be based in Monroe's Atlanta office, joins from KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, where he was managing director and group head of capital advisory and private placements.

Rodgers has 23 years of experience in various corporate finance roles across investment banking, consulting and lending, Monroe said on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
