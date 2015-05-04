MOVES-Monroe Capital appoints Joe Rodgers managing director

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Investment firm Monroe Capital LLC appointed Joe Rodgers managing director and group head of its Southeast Region Group.
Rodgers, who will be based in Monroe's Atlanta office, joins from KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, where he was managing director and group head of capital advisory and private placements.
Rodgers has 23 years of experience in various corporate finance roles across investment banking, consulting and lending, Monroe said on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends