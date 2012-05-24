UPDATE 3-Higher gas, tire prices weigh on Monro forecast

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.35-$0.40 vs estimates of $0.55

* Margins fall as company does not pass on higher costs

* Monro to accelerate acquisition strategy

* Shares fall 12 pct

By A. Ananthalakshmi

May 24 Auto-repair chain Monro Muffler Brake Inc forecast lower store traffic and earnings for the June quarter as high gas prices and a mild winter depressed demand for vehicle repairs.

Monro's outlook underscores an industry-wide weakness as customers defer purchases in a weak economy. Vehicles also required fewer repairs as an unusually warm winter meant less wear and tear.

"First quarter of fiscal 2013 has started off lousy," CEO Robert Gross said on a conference call. "Consumers are still visiting us for basic maintenance but deferring larger purchases."

Gross said April and May comparable store sales were down 7 percent -- the worst seven-week sales period in 13 years.

The company, which operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services, expects comparable-store sales to fall 5 percent to 7 percent in the current quarter.

It expects earnings of 35 cents to 40 cents per share for the quarter ending June, while analysts are looking for 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MARGIN PRESSURE

Monro forecast full-year sales above, but earnings below analysts' average expectations.

"The forecast appears to be implying some significant gross margin pressure," Piper Jaffray analyst Peter Keith said.

The company has not been able to pass on higher tire costs to customers.

"Their competition does not seem to be raising prices on tires, so that's forcing Monro to hold prices in order to remain competitive," analyst Keith added.

The Rochester, New York-based company disclosed that it had made an offer to acquire rival Midas, but lost out to a higher bid by a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Corp.

Monro CEO Gross said he was seeing opportunities for attractive deals due to the increasingly difficult operating environment and cost pressures. He said the company will accelerate acquisitions to increase market share as organic growth slows.

Monro's fourth-quarter net income rose to $10.5 million, or 33 cents per share, from $8.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago. Sales jumped 14 percent to $171.7 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $176.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable store sales rose 0.7 percent in the January-March quarter, lower than the company's expectations for a 1 percent to 4 percent increase.

Monro's shares fell 12 percent to $32.61 on Thursday on the Nasdaq -- their sharpest single-day fall in about five years.