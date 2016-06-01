Monsanto, Argentina gov't sources say no final deal yet in GMO soy dispute

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 An official from Monsanto
Co and an Argentine Agricultural Ministry source said on
Wednesday that no final deal had been reached in a disagreement
over inspections of genetically-modified soybeans.
Monsanto had asked Argentine exporters to inspect soybean
shipments to ensure growers had paid royalties for using the
company's products, but the Argentine government said such
inspections must first be approved by the government.
A Monsanto official in Buenos Aires said no deal has been
reached, but that conversations between the two sides are
constructive. A source at the Agricultural Ministry said there
would likely be advances at the talks in the coming days.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb)