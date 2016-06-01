UPDATE 1-Talks ongoing in Monsanto, Argentina gov't GMO soy dispute

(New throughout, adds background, details and comments from
Monsanto and ministry source)
By Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, June 1 Monsanto Co, eager
to get royalties from growers in Argentina on genetically
modified soybeans, said on Wednesday it was still trying to
resolve a dispute with the government over inspections, while an
agricultural ministry source said a deal may be reached in the
coming days.
Monsanto and the government have been at loggerheads over
the company's request that Argentine exporters inspect soybean
shipments to ensure growers pay royalties. The country's
government has decreed it must approve such inspections.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, then said it
would suspend future soybean technologies in Argentina, a move
that could limit output of the country's main cash crop.
"Monsanto and industry stakeholders continue to engage in
positive dialogue with the government of Argentina," the company
said in a statement from Buenos Aires, adding that the
government should have "a predictable business environment that
recognizes intellectual property protection."
A source at the Agricultural Ministry said there would
likely be advances at the talks soon.
"Though there is an advanced dialogue and good will from
both sides, we can't get ahead of ourselves. I think in the
coming days there will be something concrete," the source said.
Argentina, the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock
feed, relies heavily on Monsanto's genetic technology to produce
soybeans.
During the negotiations the government has contended
Monsanto has failed to submit a proposal for an inspection
system. The company said it was waiting for the government to
outline its inspection requirements.
Soy farming has spread rapidly across Argentina's Pampas
agricultural belt over the last 20 years, thanks largely to the
country's embrace of genetically modified seeds. The technology
makes soy plants resistant to glyphosate herbicide, which kills
most weeds that grow in Argentina.
Argentine growers do not yet have the company's new "Xtend"
technology, aimed at increasing soy yields and controlling
glyphosate-resistant broad leaf weeds.
Farmers have urged the government to make a deal with the
company though they object to private exporters playing an
enforcement role.
Monsanto has pressured shipping companies to notify it when
crops grown with its technology are slated for export without
documentation that farmers have paid royalties.
Argentina, the world's third biggest exporter of raw
soybeans, is expected by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to
harvest a 56-million-tonne crop this year. The estimate was cut
from a previous forecast of 60 million tonnes due to floods that
hit key farm areas in April.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi; writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio)