Argentina says near deal with Monsanto on soy inspections

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Argentina's government is close to striking a deal with Monsanto Co over the inspection of shipments of genetically modified soybeans, an agriculture ministry official said on Monday.
Monsanto and President Mauricio Macri's government have been at loggerheads since March over the company's request to have exporting companies inspect soybean shipments to make sure farmers paid royalties on soybean seed technology.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, threatened to suspend launches of future soybean technologies in Argentina, a move that could limit output of the country's main cash crop.
Argentina, the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed, relies heavily on Monsanto's genetic technology to produce soybeans.
The government is now analyzing Monsanto's proposed method of inspection, said Guillermo Bernaudo, chief of Argentina's Ministry of Agri-industry.
"It's basically impossible not to have a deal. It's a matter of days," he told Reuters.
A Buenos Aires-based Monsanto spokeswoman said talks were ongoing but no deal was finalized.
The conflict is playing out just over six months into Macri's term, after he won the presidency on promises of freeing Argentina's economy from years of heavy-handed trade and currency controls.
Farmers have urged the government to make a deal with the company though they object to private exporters playing an enforcement role.
Monsanto struck deals with individual exporting companies to police royalty collection in neighboring Brazil. (Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing