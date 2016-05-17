UPDATE 1-Monsanto suspends new soybean technologies in Argentina

(Adds farmer comment, details of Monsanto's new technology,
crop forecast)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES May 17 Monsanto Co said on Tuesday
it would suspend future soybean technologies in Argentina, a
move that could limit output of the country's main cash crop,
after a disagreement with the government over inspections of
genetically modified soybeans.
The dispute blew up after Monsanto asked Argentine
exporters to inspect soybean shipments to ensure growers had
paid royalties for using the company's products. The Argentine
government told the world's largest seed company that such
inspections must first be approved by the government.
The U.S. company issued a statement saying it was
"disappointed" that talks with the Argentine government had not
yielded an agreement on the inspection issue.
"The company plans to take measures to protect its current
assets and will suspend launching any future soybean
technologies in the country," Monsanto said in the statement.
Argentina, the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock
feed, relies heavily on Monsanto's genetic technology to produce
soybeans.
A spokeswoman for Argentina's agriculture ministry said the
country's rules regarding soybean inspections were designed "to
guarantee free trade and property rights."
"If they (Monsanto) feel threatened, that's their
prerogative," said the ministry spokeswoman.
Soy farming has spread rapidly across Argentina's Pampas
agricultural belt over the last 20 years, thanks in large part
to the country's embrace of genetically modified seeds. The
technology makes soy plants resistant to glyphosate herbicide,
which kills most of the weeds that grow in Argentina.
The pullout by Monsanto leaves Argentine growers without the
company's new "Xtend" technology, aimed at increasing soy yields
and controlling glyphosate-resistant broad leaf weeds. Pedro
Vigneau, who farms 1,500 hectares in the bread basket province
of Buenos Aires, said no other company offered the same
technology that Xtend would provide.
"This is not good news for us," said Vigneau. "We need the
company and the government to reach an agreement in order to
obtain the best technology we can get."
Argentina last month issued a decree saying the government
must authorize any grain inspection, dealing a blow to
Monsanto's push for exporters to check cargoes.
Monsanto has pressured shipping companies to notify
it when crops grown with its technology are slated for export
without documentation showing royalties had been paid.
Argentina, the world's third biggest exporter of raw
soybeans, is expected by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to
harvest a 56-million-tonne crop this year. The estimate was cut
from a previous forecast of 60 million tonnes due to floods that
hit key farm areas in April.
(Additional reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Alexandra Alper;
Editing by Andrew Hay)