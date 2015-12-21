Monsanto shares set to rise 20 pct in next year - Barron's

NEW YORK Dec 20 Monsanto Co shares, which are trading at a relatively low premium, are poised to rise 20 percent over the next year, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron's.

Based on forward earnings estimates, Monsanto shares are trading at a 5 percent premium to the S&P 500 index, whereas over the past five years they have traded at an average premium of 43 percent, according to the article.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)