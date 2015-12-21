Monsanto shares set to rise 20 pct in next year - Barron's

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
NEW YORK Dec 20 Monsanto Co shares, which are trading at a relatively low premium, are poised to rise 20 percent over the next year, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron's.
Based on forward earnings estimates, Monsanto shares are trading at a 5 percent premium to the S&P 500 index, whereas over the past five years they have traded at an average premium of 43 percent, according to the article.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Asta Funding- commencement of self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to 5.31 million shares of its common stock at purchase price of $10.35 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Anthem Inc on Thursday said it extended the deadline for its acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block the deal.