UPDATE 2-Bayer expands financing group for Monsanto bid-source

June 2 German drugs and crop chemicals group
Bayer AG, which has made a $62 billion bid for U.S.
seeds company Monsanto Co, has added more banks to its
acquisition financing package, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co have joined existing Bayer
advisers Bank of America Corp and Credit Suisse Group AG
in the loan facility, the person said on Thursday after
the German newspaper Handelsblatt first reported on the news.
The loan facility totals 60 billion euros ($67 billion), and
can be expanded up to 75 billion euros, the source added.
Bayer made an unsolicited takeover offer for Monsanto in
May, aiming to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier.
Monsanto turned down the offer as "incomplete and financially
inadequate," but said it was open to further talks. The two
companies have since sat down to try to negotiate a deal.
The loan facility, with a maturity of up to a year, will
have around a 0.5 percent interest rate for the first half,
Handesblatt reported.
"As a matter of principle, we do not comment on any market
rumors," Bayer spokesman Michael Preuss said on Thursday.
The banks either declined or were not immediately available
for comment.
