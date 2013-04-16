Monsanto and Bayer CropScience in deals to share technology

April 16 Global biotech seed giant Monsanto Co
and rival Bayer CropScience said Tuesday they have signed a
series of cross-licensing deals to share certain crop
biotechnology for weed and pest control.
Monsanto said it will provide Bayer CropScience
, a subsidiary of Bayer AG of Germany, with a
royalty-bearing license to herbicide-tolerant soybean technology
known as Genuity Roundup Ready 2 Yield and Genuity Roundup Ready
2 Xtend technology in the United States and Canada.
Bayer CropScience also will receive a royalty-bearing
license to use Monsanto's Intacta RR2 PRO, an insect-protected
soybean, in Brazil with an option to a royalty-bearing license
in other Latin-American countries in the future. Bayer
CropScience will be able to stack the genetic traits with other
traits in the crops it develops under certain conditions.
In return, Bayer CropScience will grant Monsanto licenses to
evaluate some of its own technologies for controlling corn
rootworm pests and for making crops that are herbicide tolerant.
Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
On April 11, Monsanto announced a similar cross-licensing
arrangement with Dow AgroSciences, a subsidiary of Dow
Chemical. In that deal, Monsanto is licensing Dow
AgroSciences' new Enlist Weed Control System herbicide-tolerant
trait for use in field corn. And Dow AgroSciences is licensing
Monsanto corn rootworm technology that is under development.
Monsanto's Roundup Ready crop technology has been a popular
platform for soybeans, corn, cotton and other crops, giving
farmers the ability to kill weeds without harming the
herbicide-tolerant crops when they spray their fields with
Roundup herbicide.
But heavy use of Roundup has spurred expansion of Roundup
resistant weeds, and Monsanto and other agricultural biotech
companies have been working to come up with new combinations of
chemicals to try to fight back weed resistance. Insect
resistance is also a growing concern in some areas.