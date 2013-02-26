版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三

Monsanto says puts off Roundup Ready royalties in Brazil

SAO PAULO Feb 26 Giant agribusiness company Monsanto Co said in a statement on Tuesday it will delay collecting royalties on its Roundup Ready soybean technology in Brazil until a patent dispute is resolved in the local courts.
