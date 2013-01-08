版本:
中国
2013年 1月 8日

BRIEF-Monsanto up in premarket after Q1 results, outlook

NEW YORK Jan 8 Monsanto Co : * Up 3.7 percent to $99.50 premarket after Q1 results, outlook
