Monsanto to spend $100 mln over 10 years breeding W. Canada corn

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 24 Seed developer Monsanto Co said on Monday it will spend $100 million over the next 10 years on breeding corn for Western Canada, a fertile region that produces big harvests of spring wheat and canola.

Monsanto said its corn project will focus on producing corn that matures earlier than current varieties, making it a seeding option for an area of Western Canada spanning 26 million acres.

