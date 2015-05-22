ChemChina says not considering bids for Monsanto's herbicide business, Syngenta

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
BEIJING May 22 State-owned China National Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, is not considering bidding for Monsanto's herbicide business or for Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta, a top ChemChina executive told Reuters on Friday.
"There have been some market speculations on this about ChemChina...but it's not us. We are not in contacts with (these) companies," said Robert Lu, ChemChina's VP in charge of overseas acquisitions.
Banking sources have previously told Reuters that ChemChina could be among the potential buyers for some of the assets that may be sold to overcome antitrust issues arising from Monsanto's planned acquisition of Syngenta.
ChemChina is currently in the middle of acquiring the 143-year-old Italian tyre maker Pirelli in a 7.3 billion-euro ($8 billion) deal. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC