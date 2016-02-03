Monsanto wins Chinese import approval for GMO soybeans

CHICAGO Feb 3 U.S. seed and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co said Wednesday that it has received import approval for its Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans from China, the world's top soybean buyer.

The next-generation genetically modified soybeans are engineered to tolerate applications of glyphosate and dicamba herbicides amid a growing problem of glyphosate-resistant weeds in North America.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)