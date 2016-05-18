Takeover talk by rival 'wild speculation' -Monsanto executive

NEW YORK May 18 Talk of a takeover of Monsanto Co by rivals Bayer AG or BASF SE is "wild speculation," and Monsanto is staying focused on its own strategy, president and chief operating officer Brett Begemann said on Wednesday.

"It's all wild speculation because there's nothing there," Begemann told Reuters on the sidelines of a BMO investor conference in New York. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)