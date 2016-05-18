Takeover talk by rival 'wild speculation' -Monsanto executive

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 18 Talk of a takeover of Monsanto Co by rivals Bayer AG or BASF SE is "wild speculation," and Monsanto is staying focused on its own strategy, president and chief operating officer Brett Begemann said on Wednesday.
"It's all wild speculation because there's nothing there," Begemann told Reuters on the sidelines of a BMO investor conference in New York. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: