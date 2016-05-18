版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 02:04 BJT

Takeover talk by rival 'wild speculation' -Monsanto executive

NEW YORK May 18 Talk of a takeover of Monsanto Co by rivals Bayer AG or BASF SE is "wild speculation," and Monsanto is staying focused on its own strategy, president and chief operating officer Brett Begemann said on Wednesday.

"It's all wild speculation because there's nothing there," Begemann told Reuters on the sidelines of a BMO investor conference in New York. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐