Monsanto plans farm trials for drought-tolerant corn

* Farm trials seen on about 10,000 U.S. acres
* About 250 farmers in western corn belt targeted
By Carey Gillam
ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug 9 Monsanto Co. (MON.N) will
begin farm trials of its drought-tolerant corn seed next
spring, marking the global seed giant's first roll-out of seeds
genetically engineered for harsh environmental conditions.
The introduction comes as drought and searing heat this
summer have withered crops across the U.S. South.
The new biotech corn seed still needs water to grow healthy
plants, but is designed to use moisture more efficiently, said
Monsanto global corn technology lead Dusty Post.
"We're not talking about being able to grow corn in a
desert," said Post. "We're not going to make them whole. But
every bushel counts."
Monsanto is working to sign up about 250 U.S. farmers in
the western corn belt - Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota,
Colorado and Texas - for planting next spring.
Acreage for the farm trials would be small, about 10,000
acres (4,050 hectares), said Post.
Monsanto is working on the seed with German chemicals giant
BASF Corp (BASFn.DE) and expects approval this year from U.S.
regulators. Until it has export approval, Monsanto will work
with producers to keep the corn out of export channels, and
make sure it is used domestically as livestock feed, Monsanto
officials said.
Producers are likely to welcome any product that more
effectively helps them deal with adverse weather, said National
Corn Growers Association spokesman Mark Lambert.
"Weather is one variable that farmers cannot control and
any product that can help to manage or deal with weather
extremes is going to be something farmers will take a serious
look at," Lambert said.
Monsanto's development of genetically altered crops has
largely focused on corn, soybeans, cotton and other plants
designed to resist insects and tolerate treatments of
Monsanto's Roundup herbicide.
But persistent drought in recent years around the globe has
left farmers eager for crops that need less water. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture has pegged average annual global corn
crop losses due to at least moderate drought at about 15
percent.
Research on drought-tolerant crops has taken on added
urgency as scientists predict a trend of worsening drought and
hotter temperatures around the globe.
Water shortages are already costing billions of dollars a
year in crop shortfalls around the world, and are likely to
grow more costly, according to academic and government
forecasters.
Monsanto rivals are also working on crops that can do well
with less water, as food demand rises around the world.
DuPont's (DD.N) Pioneer Hi-Bred International, started
offering a drought-resistant corn this spring in the western
corn belt.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Marguerita Choy)