公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Monsanto says corn rootworm resistance not spreading

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 8 Monsanto Co. (MON.N) is working with a "handful" of farmers to rein in problems with corn pests that appear to be growing resistant to the company's popular corn seed product that is genetically engineered to protect against insect damage.

Recent news reports of resistance problems in top corn-producing states of Iowa and Illinois have fueled investor concerns. But Brett Begemann, Monsanto executive vice president, said Thursday that the resistance problems were not new, were not spreading, and were being addressed by the company. (Reporting by Carey Gillam)

