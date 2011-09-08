版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 22:33 BJT

Monsanto says corn rootworm resistance not spreading

 * Says working with farmers on solutions
 * Calls situation "unique" and "small"
 * Says not new, been monitoring for years
 By Carey Gillam
 KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 8 Monsanto Co. (MON.N)
is working with a "handful" of farmers to rein in problems with
corn pests that appear to be growing resistant to the company's
popular corn seed product that is genetically engineered to
protect against insect damage.
 Recent news reports of resistance problems in top
corn-producing states of Iowa and Illinois have fueled investor
concerns. The company is already struggling to address weed
resistance problems related to its herbicide-tolerant
genetically altered crops.
 But Brett Begemann, Monsanto executive vice president, said
Thursday that the corn rootworm resistance problems were
"small" and "unique."
 "This is not a new situation," Begemann said in an address
to the UBS investor conference. "Our rootworm product has been
out there for many years. In a handful of situations, I mean a
handful - around 100 farmers a year -  they find themselves
where they've been growing corn on corn... in the hot spot
areas of rootworm in northeast Iowa and northern Illinois where
the product simply gets overwhelmed by the pressure of the
insects in the fields."
 The corn in question is Monsanto's "Bt" corn, which has
been genetically engineered to contain an insect-killing
protein.
Researchers at both Iowa State University and the University
of Illinois have been researching the problem amid farmer
complaints.
 Begemann said Monsanto was working with farmers and
suggesting that farmers limit pest problems by rotating corn
and soybean crops rather than growing corn year after year as
more farmers have been doing as corn prices surge. Pesticides
can also help, and Begemann said the company's new multi-gene
"Smartstax" corn seed should also help fight back pest
resistance.
 "We have been watching it. It's not spreading. It's not
getting bigger," Begemann said.
 (Reporting by Carey Gillam;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐