Monsanto and Deere strike deal over Climate Corp planting equipment unit

CHICAGO Nov 3 The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Co., said Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements to allow leading farm equipment maker Deere & Co. to acquire Climate's planting equipment business for an undisclosed sum.

The deal also allows near real-time data connections between certain John Deere farm equipment and Climate's high-tech farming platform, Climate FieldView. Climate will retain the Climate Fieldview's digital agriculture portfolio.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)