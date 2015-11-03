Monsanto and Deere strike deal over Climate Corp planting equipment unit

CHICAGO Nov 3 The Climate Corporation, a
subsidiary of Monsanto Co., said Tuesday that it has
signed definitive agreements to allow leading farm equipment
maker Deere & Co. to acquire Climate's planting equipment
business for an undisclosed sum.
The deal also allows near real-time data connections between
certain John Deere farm equipment and Climate's high-tech
farming platform, Climate FieldView. Climate will retain the
Climate Fieldview's digital agriculture portfolio.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the companies
said in a statement.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)