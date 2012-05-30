Monsanto raises 2012 outlook, shares rise

* Shares rise 3 pct on improved EPS outlook
* Earnings seen rising 25 pct for fiscal year
* Free cash flow guidance narrows in a top end of range
By Carey Gillam
May 30 Shares in global agricultural giant
Monsanto Co. jumped more than 3 percent after the
world's largest seed company said on Wednesday it expected
fiscal 2012 earnings to grow 25 percent over last year, with
continued strong growth into 2013.
Company Chairman Hugh Grant said that the company is raising
2012 earnings per share guidance to the range of $3.65 to $3.70
on an ongoing basis and $3.73 to $3.78 on an as-reported basis.
Monsanto projected third-quarter earnings per share of $1.57
to $1.62 on an ongoing basis and $1.69 to $1.74 on an
as-reported basis.
Free cash flow for the full year should be at the high end
of its previous range, projecting $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion,
the company said.
Monsanto expects continued growth in 2013 with mid-teens
ongoing earnings growth projected from the higher base that will
be set in 2012, Grant said.
Shares climbed more than 3 percent to $77.35 on the news
before easing slightly by mid-morning.
Expanded acreage planted to corn and soybeans in the United
States was key. But corn sales in Brazil were higher than
expected, and expanded acres and growth in Monsanto's core
business in Eastern Europe helped drive better-than-expected
performance, the company said.