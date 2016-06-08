RPT-Monsanto develops plan for GMO U.S. soy lacking EU import approval

(Repeats June 7 story for wider distribution)
By Tom Polansek and Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, June 7 Monsanto Co is
developing plans to prevent a new variety of biotech U.S.
soybeans from entering European markets where they are not
approved, leaders of two agricultural trade groups said, in a
sign of the growing impact of regulatory delays on the world's
largest seed maker.
The company is working with representatives of the U.S. farm
sector on a strategy to keep Xtend soybeans separate from
varieties approved in all major export markets, said Jim Sutter,
chief executive officer for the U.S. Soybean Export Council. The
plan could be used if Europe does not clear imports before
harvesting starts in August.
Monsanto had no immediate comment on Tuesday.
The company launched Xtend soybean seeds, engineered to
resist the herbicides glyphosate and dicamba, before obtaining
clearance for crop shipments to Europe because executives were
expecting approval early this year.
The product is designed to replace hugely popular Roundup
Ready soybeans planted nationwide and its release could
represent Monsanto's biggest technology launch ever, according
to the company.
But European import approval still has not come, prompting
the world's top grain handlers to declare they will reject Xtend
soybean deliveries to avoid trade disruptions.
"They'll obviously have to channel it so it doesn't go to
the European market," Sutter said of Monsanto. He declined to
offer more details.
Richard Wilkins, president of the American Soybean
Association, also said Monsanto was working on a plan for Xtend
soybeans if Europe's approval comes too late. The association,
which represents farmers, has asked Monsanto to present the plan
next month, he said.
"We are particularly interested in preventing anything from
disrupting international trade," Wilkins said.
Last month, Monsanto told agricultural organizations in a
letter that it hoped for European approval before summer and was
not "yet in a place where harvest contingency plans are needed."
Rivals, including Syngenta AG and Dow AgroSciences
, in recent years have launched programs that specify
where farmers must deliver biotech crops lacking approval in key
markets or how they can use the harvests domestically.
The United States is the biggest producer of GMO crops and
has long been at the forefront of technology aiming to protect
crops against insects or allow them to resist herbicides.
That innovation is now seen as a risk to trade because it is
hard to segregate crops containing traits lacking import
approvals from the billions of identical-looking bushels
exported every year.
China roiled global grain trading two years ago after it
rejected boatloads of U.S. corn containing a biotech Syngenta
trait that had not been approved for import.
Since then, the Swiss-based seed company has partnered with
grain handler Gavilon, owned by Marubeni Corp, to
oversee U.S. harvests of Duracade corn, another biotech variety
that lacks China's approval.
Gavilon declined to comment on Xtend soybeans.
Associations representing grain handlers and processors, in
a letter to Monsanto on May 7, asked the company's plans for
Xtend soybeans if Europe does not approve imports before
harvests.
Delays in the review come as soybean and soymeal prices have
surged amid crop woes in Argentina, which are expected to
increase demand for U.S. soy shipped to Europe.
One grain group, the National Grain and Feed Association,
has told members of reports linking the timing of Europe's
decision on Xtend soybean imports to the relicensing of
glyphosate, sold by Monsanto and other companies.
On Monday, European nations refused to back a limited
extension for the use of glyphosate.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)